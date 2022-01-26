Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 275K)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 584 and 375 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Note 12 Pro 5G +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275448
Note 12 Pro 5G +40%
385138
CPU 83258 106076
GPU 51203 93218
Memory 69773 81637
UX 73712 106321
Total score 275448 385138
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
Note 12 Pro 5G +201%
1333
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 443 1333
PCMark 3.0 score 7047 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6
OS size 21.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 07:01 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 July 2022
Release date January 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10 and Redmi Note 11
3. Galaxy A13 and Redmi Note 11
4. Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 11
5. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11
6. Nord CE 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G
7. Zero 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G
8. Note 12 and Note 12 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish