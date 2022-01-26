Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Zero X Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Infinix Zero X Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Инфиникс Зеро Х Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Infinix Zero X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (35:57 vs 30:17 hours)
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (742 against 516 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 279K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 380 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Zero X Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +44%
742 nits
Zero X Pro
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Zero X Pro +2%
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
380
Zero X Pro +34%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
279684
Zero X Pro +33%
371832
CPU 83258 95175
GPU 51203 105406
Memory 69773 71116
UX 73712 97363
Total score 279684 371832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
Zero X Pro +240%
1507
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 443 1507
PCMark 3.0 score 7047 10935
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6
OS size 21.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (76% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 09:06 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 12:22 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 03:45 hr
Standby 119 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +19%
35:57 hr
Zero X Pro
30:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Redmi Note 11 or Galaxy A22
3. Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
4. Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 10 5G
5. Redmi Note 11 or Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Zero X Pro or Poco X3 Pro
7. Zero X Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
8. Zero X Pro or Phantom X
9. Zero X Pro or Camon 18 Premier

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish