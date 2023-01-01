Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

58 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
VS
63 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (35:57 vs 29:17 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 275K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1008 against 738 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 377 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 95.5%
PWM 171 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
738 nits
Edge 30 Neo +37%
1008 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Edge 30 Neo +4%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
377
Edge 30 Neo +82%
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1666
Edge 30 Neo +20%
1994
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275350
Edge 30 Neo +47%
403592
CPU 82290 118163
GPU 50956 101975
Memory 67522 69029
UX 73946 112276
Total score 275350 403592
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
441
Edge 30 Neo +173%
1205
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 36.3 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 441 1205
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 11
6970
Edge 30 Neo +45%
10139
Web score 6500 9362
Video editing 3868 4499
Photo editing 14097 20589
Data manipulation 5949 8349
Writing score 8320 14787
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 18.7 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 09:32 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 119 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +23%
35:57 hr
Edge 30 Neo
29:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 +1%
89 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo
2. Google Pixel 6a vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
10. Google Pixel 6a vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский