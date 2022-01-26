Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (999 against 446 nits)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 252K)

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 540 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +124% 999 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Moto G40 Fusion +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Moto G40 Fusion +42% 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Moto G40 Fusion +18% 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Moto G40 Fusion +21% 304550 CPU 73288 79236 GPU 45056 93993 Memory 65307 48993 UX 69270 82626 Total score 252037 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:18 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.