Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (738 against 601 nits)

Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (738 against 601 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 276K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 276K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 90.1% PWM 171 Hz Not detected Response time 2 ms 41 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 +23% 738 nits Moto G53 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84.5% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 18.7 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:57 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 16:07 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 07:01 hr 05:32 hr Standby 119 hr 130 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 35:57 hr Moto G53 +3% 37:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (91st and 61st place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 +8% 89 dB Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 December 2022 Release date January 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.