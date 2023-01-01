Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Moto G53

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (738 against 601 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 276K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 379 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 90.1%
PWM 171 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +23%
738 nits
Moto G53
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +1%
84.5%
Moto G53
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1114 MHz 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
379
Moto G53 +48%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +5%
1669
Moto G53
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
276732
Moto G53 +15%
319206
CPU 82253 109866
GPU 50275 65748
Memory 64670 66109
UX 78486 75050
Total score 276732 319206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
442
Moto G53 +122%
982
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 442 982
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 11
6999
Moto G53 +39%
9742
Web score 6500 9068
Video editing 3847 4594
Photo editing 14177 21352
Data manipulation 5989 7730
Writing score 8113 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 18.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 119 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
35:57 hr
Moto G53 +3%
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 +8%
89 dB
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 December 2022
Release date January 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
