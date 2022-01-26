Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (730 against 448 nits)
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 373 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Moto G60 +45%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1661
Moto G60 +7%
1782
|CPU
|83258
|57808
|GPU
|51203
|93105
|Memory
|69773
|39438
|UX
|73712
|76848
|Total score
|275397
|264871
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|444
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7188
|9119
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|12:52 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:51 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|April 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5