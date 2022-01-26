Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (730 against 448 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 373 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +63%
730 nits
Moto G60
448 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Moto G60 +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1100 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
373
Moto G60 +45%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1661
Moto G60 +7%
1782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +4%
275397
Moto G60
264871
CPU 83258 57808
GPU 51203 93105
Memory 69773 39438
UX 73712 76848
Total score 275397 264871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
Moto G60 +151%
1116
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 444 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 9119
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr -
Watching video 16:51 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
38:07 hr
Moto G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2021
Release date January 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

