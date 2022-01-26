Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Motorola Moto G60s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (734 against 562 nits)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 277K)
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 376 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1075:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Moto G60s +35%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +2%
1646
1607
|CPU
|83258
|88978
|GPU
|51203
|92181
|Memory
|69773
|52966
|UX
|73712
|85384
|Total score
|277409
|318645
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|444
|1349
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7188
|7428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|12:52 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:51 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|August 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60s.
Cast your vote
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9