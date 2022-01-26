Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs OnePlus 6

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (38:07 vs 25:39 hours)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (734 against 456 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 277K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.12%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 236 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +61%
734 nits
OnePlus 6
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
OnePlus 6
84.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 630
GPU clock 1100 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
OnePlus 6 +35%
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1646
OnePlus 6 +39%
2283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
277409
OnePlus 6 +44%
400326
CPU 83258 102075
GPU 51203 164911
Memory 69773 57690
UX 73712 77128
Total score 277409 400326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
OnePlus 6 +226%
1447
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 444 1447
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 8357
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr 08:07 hr
Watching video 16:51 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 127 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +49%
38:07 hr
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2018
Release date January 2022 May 2018
SAR (head) - 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

