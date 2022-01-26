Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ванплас 7 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (35:57 vs 27:13 hours)
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (733 against 614 nits)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (550K versus 277K)
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 726 and 373 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 616 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.8%
PWM 171 Hz 122 Hz
Response time 2 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +19%
733 nits
7 Pro
614 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
7 Pro +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 1114 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
373
7 Pro +95%
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1654
7 Pro +62%
2686
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
277238
7 Pro +99%
550947
CPU 83258 157094
GPU 51203 194179
Memory 69773 97218
UX 73712 105184
Total score 277238 550947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
7 Pro +377%
2115
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 443 2115
PCMark 3.0 score 7047 10942
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 21.4 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 08:34 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 11:21 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 119 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +32%
35:57 hr
7 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
89 dB
7 Pro +2%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2019
Release date January 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
3. Samsung Galaxy A22 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
6. OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro
7. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish