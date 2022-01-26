Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.