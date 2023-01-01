Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Nord CE 3 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

59 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
VS
65 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (733 against 649 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 273K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 686 and 375 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Nord CE 3 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 87.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 95.6%
PWM 171 Hz Not detected
Response time 2 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1723:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +13%
733 nits
Nord CE 3 Lite
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Nord CE 3 Lite +3%
87.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1651
Nord CE 3 Lite +24%
2044
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
273175
Nord CE 3 Lite +48%
404633
CPU 82290 122351
GPU 50956 101047
Memory 67522 71860
UX 73946 111973
Total score 273175 404633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
441
Nord CE 3 Lite +175%
1212
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 46.4 °C
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 441 1212
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 11
6956
Nord CE 3 Lite +21%
8395
Web score 6497 7089
Video editing 3867 3852
Photo editing 14094 17501
Data manipulation 5948 7957
Writing score 8309 12804
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size 18.7 GB 29 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 07:01 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 +5%
89 dB
Nord CE 3 Lite
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2023
Release date January 2022 April 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A14
6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord 2T
9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Realme 10 Pro
10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Realme 10 Pro Plus
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский