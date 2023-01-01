Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (733 against 649 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 273K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 686 and 375 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|87.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|95.6%
|PWM
|171 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1723:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Nord CE 3 Lite +83%
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
Nord CE 3 Lite +24%
2044
|CPU
|82290
|122351
|GPU
|50956
|101047
|Memory
|67522
|71860
|UX
|73946
|111973
|Total score
|273175
|404633
|Max surface temperature
|36.5 °C
|46.4 °C
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|441
|1212
|Web score
|6497
|7089
|Video editing
|3867
|3852
|Photo editing
|14094
|17501
|Data manipulation
|5948
|7957
|Writing score
|8309
|12804
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|OxygenOS 13.1
|OS size
|18.7 GB
|29 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:11 hr
|Web browsing
|11:57 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:07 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:01 hr
|-
|Standby
|119 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|April 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is definitely a better buy.
