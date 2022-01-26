Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs OnePlus Nord N100 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 OnePlus Nord N100 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (999 against 455 nits)

52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 164K)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 94.6% Response time - 35 ms Contrast - 1354:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +120% 999 nits Nord N100 455 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +2% 84.5% Nord N100 82.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock - 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +52% 379 Nord N100 250 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +22% 1516 Nord N100 1244 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +54% 252037 Nord N100 164092 CPU 73288 53319 GPU 45056 23585 Memory 65307 40597 UX 69270 47174 Total score 252037 164092

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 10.5 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 55 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Nord N100 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.04 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.