Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo A12 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo A12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 119K)

Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (999 against 446 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Better grip in hands – the body is 681.13 mm narrower

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reasons to consider the Oppo A12 Weighs 14 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.22 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +124% 999 nits Oppo A12 446 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 1559 mm (61.38 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 755 mm (29.72 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 83 mm (3.27 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +3% 84.5% Oppo A12 82%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo A12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +112% 379 Oppo A12 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +51% 1516 Oppo A12 1002 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +112% 252037 Oppo A12 119092 CPU 73288 47343 GPU 45056 6989 Memory 65307 34575 UX 69270 30801 Total score 252037 119092

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 6,1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 April 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.