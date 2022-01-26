Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.