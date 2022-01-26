Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo A73 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo A73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo A73, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (999 against 497 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4015 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 199K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo A73 Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% Response time - 25.1 ms Contrast - 1387:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +101% 999 nits Oppo A73 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Oppo A73 +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo A73 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock - 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +21% 379 Oppo A73 313 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +8% 1516 Oppo A73 1399 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +26% 252037 Oppo A73 199519 CPU 73288 66761 GPU 45056 35659 Memory 65307 47274 UX 69270 50035 Total score 252037 199519 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Oppo A73 368 PCMark 3.0 score - 6200 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 7.2 OS size - 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4015 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 0:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4624 x 3468 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Oppo A73 91.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.