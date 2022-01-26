Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo A74 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo A74 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (999 against 610 nits)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 186K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +64% 999 nits Oppo A74 610 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Oppo A74 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock - 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1804 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +24% 379 Oppo A74 306 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +9% 1516 Oppo A74 1396 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +35% 252037 Oppo A74 186120 CPU 73288 64178 GPU 45056 29398 Memory 65307 43430 UX 69270 50973 Total score 252037 186120

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Oppo A74 89.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.