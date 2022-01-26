Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo F19 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo F19 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (999 against 792 nits)

The phone is 11-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 227K)

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +26% 999 nits F19 Pro 792 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% F19 Pro +1% 85.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio P95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock - 970 MHz FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 F19 Pro +7% 407 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +2% 1516 F19 Pro 1484 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +11% 252037 F19 Pro 227436 CPU 73288 69233 GPU 45056 49212 Memory 65307 46269 UX 69270 64805 Total score 252037 227436

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.