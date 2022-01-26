Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme 6 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo Realme 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 122% higher maximum brightness (999 against 451 nits)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 252K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 98.7% PWM - Not detected Response time - 25.4 ms Contrast - 991:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +122% 999 nits Realme 6 451 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Realme 6 84.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G90T Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 MC4 GPU clock - 800 MHz FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Realme 6 +44% 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Realme 6 +14% 1732 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Realme 6 +32% 333627 CPU 73288 100458 GPU 45056 87086 Memory 65307 57397 UX 69270 90326 Total score 252037 333627 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Realme 6 1302 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 7 FPS Graphics score - 1302 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 6 5G support No -

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Realme 6 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2020 Release date January 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.