Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme 7 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo Realme 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 90% higher maximum brightness (993 against 524 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 534 and 378 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% Response time - 28 ms Contrast - 955:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +90% 993 nits Realme 7 524 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84.5% Realme 7 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock - 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 378 Realme 7 +41% 534 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1519 Realme 7 +11% 1679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 n/a Realme 7 332865 CPU - 95615 GPU - 85900 Memory - 54379 UX - 98554 Total score - 332865

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Realme 7 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.