Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 353K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|90.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|123 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|-
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|-
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~208 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +5%
596
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1727
Realme 7 Pro +5%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +10%
390397
353822
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
|Yes (100% in 37 min)
|Full charging time
|0:63 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
35:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 168 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.
