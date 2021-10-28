Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Realme 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 353K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height - 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width - 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84%
Realme 7 Pro +8%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1727
Realme 7 Pro +5%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +10%
390397
Realme 7 Pro
353822
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 September 2020
Release date November 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 168 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.

