Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (737 against 432 nits)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Realme 9 +3%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +6%
1665
1574
|CPU
|83258
|86582
|GPU
|51203
|50350
|Memory
|69773
|73914
|UX
|73712
|79973
|Total score
|280419
|293011
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|444
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7188
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|12:52 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:51 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. It has a better software, design, and sound.
