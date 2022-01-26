Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Realme 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme 9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Оппо Реалми 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Oppo Realme 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (737 against 432 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +71%
737 nits
Realme 9
432 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Realme 9
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
Realme 9 +3%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +6%
1665
Realme 9
1574
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
280419
Realme 9 +4%
293011
CPU 83258 86582
GPU 51203 50350
Memory 69773 73914
UX 73712 79973
Total score 280419 293011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 444 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr -
Watching video 16:51 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
38:07 hr
Realme 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. It has a better software, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
