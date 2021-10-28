Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.