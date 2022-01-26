Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Realme Narzo 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Oppo Realme Narzo 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (737 against 481 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 280K)
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 521 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Realme Narzo 50

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +53%
737 nits
Realme Narzo 50
481 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
280419
Realme Narzo 50 +21%
338802
CPU 83258 101233
GPU 51203 81845
Memory 69773 71005
UX 73712 81769
Total score 280419 338802
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 444 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:02 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr -
Watching video 16:51 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50.

