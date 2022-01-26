Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Oppo Realme X7 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Oppo Realme X7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 252K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 579 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 999 nits Realme X7 n/a

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +2% 84.5% Realme X7 82.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme X7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock - 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Realme X7 +53% 579 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Realme X7 +12% 1699 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Realme X7 +55% 390282 CPU 73288 112387 GPU 45056 104574 Memory 65307 67612 UX 69270 108441 Total score 252037 390282

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 1.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5184 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.7" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.