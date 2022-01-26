Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A02 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Samsung Galaxy A02 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 66K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price Samsung Galaxy A02 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 999 nits Galaxy A02 n/a

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +3% 84.5% Galaxy A02 81.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek MT6739W Max. clock 2400 MHz 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock - 570 MHz FLOPS - ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +261% 379 Galaxy A02 105 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +280% 1516 Galaxy A02 399 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +281% 252037 Galaxy A02 66114 CPU 73288 22242 GPU 45056 2843 Memory 65307 21450 UX 69270 19920 Total score 252037 66114

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1 OS size - 9.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 January 2021 Release date January 2022 January 2021 SAR (head) - 0.65 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.