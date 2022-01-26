Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.