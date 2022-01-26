Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 114K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (736 against 447 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy A03 Core

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +65%
736 nits
Galaxy A03 Core
447 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +3%
84.5%
Galaxy A03 Core
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +142%
277018
Galaxy A03 Core
114663
CPU 83258 -
GPU 51203 -
Memory 69773 -
UX 73712 -
Total score 277018 114663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 444 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 November 2021
Release date January 2022 December 2021
SAR (head) - 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
