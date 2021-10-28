Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.