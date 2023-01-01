Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (729 against 516 nits)

Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (729 against 516 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 23 grams less

Weighs 23 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 275K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 275K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 374 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 171 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 +41% 729 nits Galaxy A14 5G 516 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +5% 84.5% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:57 hr 15:24 hr Watching video 16:07 hr 13:23 hr Gaming 07:01 hr 06:10 hr Standby 119 hr 109 hr General battery life Redmi Note 11 35:57 hr Galaxy A14 5G +2% 36:31 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (91st and 76th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 89 dB Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 January 2023 Release date January 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.