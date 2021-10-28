Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy A30s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 356K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Galaxy A30s
493 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84%
Galaxy A30s +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +121%
590
Galaxy A30s
267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +75%
1718
Galaxy A30s
979
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +11%
396157
Galaxy A30s
356827
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording - Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 10
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 August 2019
Release date November 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 163 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

