Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 103% higher maximum brightness (999 against 492 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

The phone is 1-year newer

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Ability to record video in 4K resolution

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 96.1% Response time - 53 ms Contrast - 862:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +103% 999 nits Galaxy A32 5G 492 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +4% 84.5% Galaxy A32 5G 81.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock - 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 379 Galaxy A32 5G +33% 503 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1516 Galaxy A32 5G +10% 1665 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Galaxy A32 5G +1% 253820 CPU 73288 81558 GPU 45056 54350 Memory 65307 59934 UX 69270 58038 Total score 252037 253820 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 n/a Galaxy A32 5G 1224 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 7 FPS Graphics score - 1224 PCMark 3.0 score - 6916 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 3.1 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Galaxy A32 5G 93.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 January 2021 Release date January 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.