Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.