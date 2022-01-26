Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (993 against 791 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 764 and 378 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 138.1% PWM - 231 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +26% 993 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 791 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0 OS size - 26 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 August 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.