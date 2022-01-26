Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy F22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy F22

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Самсунг Галакси F22
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Samsung Galaxy F22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy F22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 166K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (409 vs 274 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (736 against 596 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy F22

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +23%
736 nits
Galaxy F22
596 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +1%
84.5%
Galaxy F22
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy F22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +27%
1654
Galaxy F22
1298
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +67%
276946
Galaxy F22
166087
CPU 83258 60612
GPU 51203 36432
Memory 69773 38283
UX 73712 31364
Total score 276946 166087
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
Galaxy F22 +54%
685
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 444 685
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 6583
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
16:11 hr
Galaxy F22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
20:52 hr
Galaxy F22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
37:29 hr
Galaxy F22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2022 July 2021
Release date January 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 11 vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 8
3. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Redmi Note 11 vs Poco F3
5. Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy M31
7. Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy M62 (F62)
8. Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy M32
9. Galaxy F22 vs Galaxy F12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish