Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.