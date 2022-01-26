Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Samsung Galaxy M01s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M01s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

51% higher pixel density (409 vs 271 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price Samsung Galaxy M01s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 409 ppi 271 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 999 nits Galaxy M01s n/a

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +5% 84.5% Galaxy M01s 80.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy M01s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 400 MHz FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +169% 379 Galaxy M01s 141 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +83% 1516 Galaxy M01s 827 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 252037 Galaxy M01s n/a CPU 73288 - GPU 45056 - Memory 65307 - UX 69270 - Total score 252037 -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 13 UI Core 3.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 July 2020 Release date January 2022 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.