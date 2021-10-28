Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy M31s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 230K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 590 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy M31s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.46 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 125 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Galaxy M31s
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84%
Galaxy M31s +1%
84.6%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +70%
590
Galaxy M31s
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +35%
1718
Galaxy M31s
1271
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +72%
396157
Galaxy M31s
230901
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 21.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr 1:38 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording - Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 July 2020
Release date November 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 163 USD ~ 262 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

