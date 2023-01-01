Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

58 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Shows 73% longer battery life (35:57 vs 20:46 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 275K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (551 vs 409 PPI)
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (824 against 738 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1215 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.1%
PWM 171 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
738 nits
Galaxy S10 +12%
824 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max clock 2400 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~607 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
377
Galaxy S10 +86%
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1666
Galaxy S10 +24%
2070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275350
Galaxy S10 +86%
512177
CPU 82290 123447
GPU 50956 191749
Memory 67522 85737
UX 73946 108901
Total score 275350 512177
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
441
Galaxy S10 +632%
3230
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 2 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 441 3230
PCMark 3.0
Redmi Note 11
6970
Galaxy S10 +25%
8732
Web score 6500 6522
Video editing 3868 5795
Photo editing 14097 18753
Data manipulation 5949 7125
Writing score 8320 10026
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0
OS size 18.7 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 06:12 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 03:23 hr
Standby 119 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +73%
35:57 hr
Galaxy S10
20:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 +1%
89 dB
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2019
Release date January 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the display, battery life, and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
36 (60%)
24 (40%)
Total votes: 60

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S10
2. Pixel 7 or Galaxy S10
3. Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S10
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy S10
5. iPhone 13 or Galaxy S10
6. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Redmi Note 11
7. Redmi Note 12 or Redmi Note 11
8. Redmi Note 11S or Redmi Note 11
9. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Redmi Note 11
10. Galaxy A14 or Redmi Note 11
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский