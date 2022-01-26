Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Shows 56% longer battery life (38:07 vs 24:28 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 277K)
- 38% higher pixel density (563 vs 409 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (813 against 734 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|89.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
376
Galaxy S20 +147%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1646
Galaxy S20 +67%
2748
|CPU
|83258
|151215
|GPU
|51203
|230621
|Memory
|69773
|81673
|UX
|73712
|121126
|Total score
|277409
|583771
|Stability
|98%
|41%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|444
|4215
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7188
|10978
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|20.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|12:52 hr
|08:40 hr
|Watching video
|16:51 hr
|10:04 hr
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|04:15 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|83 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2020
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.28 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
