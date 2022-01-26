Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (38:07 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 277K)
  • 38% higher pixel density (563 vs 409 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (813 against 734 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11
734 nits
Galaxy S20 +11%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Galaxy S20 +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 1100 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
Galaxy S20 +147%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1646
Galaxy S20 +67%
2748
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
277409
Galaxy S20 +110%
583771
CPU 83258 151215
GPU 51203 230621
Memory 69773 81673
UX 73712 121126
Total score 277409 583771
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
Galaxy S20 +849%
4215
Stability 98% 41%
Graphics test 2 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 444 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 10978
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr 08:40 hr
Watching video 16:51 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 04:15 hr
Standby 127 hr 83 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +56%
38:07 hr
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2020
Release date January 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

