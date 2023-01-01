Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

59 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
VS
86 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Samsung Galaxy S23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1144K versus 276K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (1205 against 742 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Galaxy S23

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.9%
PWM 171 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
742 nits
Galaxy S23 +62%
1205 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Galaxy S23 +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2400 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 740
GPU clock 950 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
378
Galaxy S23 +304%
1527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1667
Galaxy S23 +184%
4740
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
276052
Galaxy S23 +315%
1144799
CPU 82253 265909
GPU 50275 546848
Memory 64670 172080
UX 78486 157786
Total score 276052 1144799
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
441
Galaxy S23 +2632%
12046
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 34.3 °C
Stability 98% 60%
Graphics test 2 FPS 72 FPS
Graphics score 441 12046
Web score 6494 13415
Video editing 3859 7798
Photo editing 14086 34137
Data manipulation 5951 12089
Writing score 8299 19696
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 18.7 GB 29.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3900 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 12:06 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 15:00 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 05:45 hr
Standby 119 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11 +5%
35:57 hr
Galaxy S23
34:17 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (104th and 143rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11
89 dB
Galaxy S23 +3%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2023
Release date January 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

