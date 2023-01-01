Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Sony Xperia 10 IV
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (738 against 683 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Shows 38% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:57 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 275K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 409 PPI)
- 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 666 and 377 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.87 mm narrower
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|95.9%
|PWM
|171 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|161 g (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243.2 GFLOPS
|~486.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
377
Xperia 10 IV +77%
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1666
Xperia 10 IV +16%
1925
|CPU
|82290
|120786
|GPU
|50956
|100840
|Memory
|67522
|61107
|UX
|73946
|105255
|Total score
|275350
|388366
|Max surface temperature
|36.5 °C
|36.1 °C
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|441
|-
|Web score
|6500
|-
|Video editing
|3868
|-
|Photo editing
|14097
|-
|Data manipulation
|5949
|-
|Writing score
|8320
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
|OS size
|18.7 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|11:57 hr
|16:06 hr
|Watching video
|16:07 hr
|24:58 hr
|Gaming
|07:01 hr
|07:06 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|160 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (106th and 2nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
52
Video quality
73
Generic camera score
63
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the camera, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1