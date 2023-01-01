Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Xperia 10 IV – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Sony Xperia 10 IV

58 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
VS
61 out of 100
Sony Xperia 10 IV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Sony Xperia 10 IV

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (738 against 683 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (49:38 vs 35:57 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 275K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 12% higher pixel density (457 vs 409 PPI)
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 666 and 377 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.87 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Sony Xperia 10 IV crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Xperia 10 IV

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 409 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 95.9%
PWM 171 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11 +8%
738 nits
Xperia 10 IV
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 161 g (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +3%
84.5%
Xperia 10 IV
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1666
Xperia 10 IV +16%
1925
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275350
Xperia 10 IV +41%
388366
CPU 82290 120786
GPU 50956 100840
Memory 67522 61107
UX 73946 105255
Total score 275350 388366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 36.1 °C
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 441 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6500 -
Video editing 3868 -
Photo editing 14097 -
Data manipulation 5949 -
Writing score 8320 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 18.7 GB 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 16:06 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 24:58 hr
Gaming 07:01 hr 07:06 hr
Standby 119 hr 160 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
35:57 hr
Xperia 10 IV +38%
49:38 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (106th and 2nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 11 +4%
89 dB
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the camera, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
