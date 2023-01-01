Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Tecno Spark 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 424 and 372 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 580 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.1% - PWM 171 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 11 729 nits Spark 10 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 168.4 g (5.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84.5% Spark 10 Pro +1% 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 12.6 OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:57 hr - Watching video 16:07 hr - Gaming 07:01 hr - Standby 119 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 11 35:57 hr Spark 10 Pro n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 11 89 dB Spark 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 March 2023 Release date January 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. It has a better battery life and sound.