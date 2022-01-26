Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Vivo V20 SE VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Vivo V20 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo V20 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 213K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 SE Ability to record video in 4K resolution

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 999 nits V20 SE n/a

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +1% 84.5% V20 SE 83.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Vivo V20 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock - 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +22% 379 V20 SE 310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +12% 1516 V20 SE 1355 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +18% 252037 V20 SE 213916 CPU 73288 76421 GPU 45056 39296 Memory 65307 53426 UX 69270 46441 Total score 252037 213916

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (62% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.