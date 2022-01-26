Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs V21e 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (734 against 594 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 277K)
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 546 and 376 points
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
V21e 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +24%
734 nits
V21e 5G
594 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
V21e 5G
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
376
V21e 5G +45%
546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1646
V21e 5G +4%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
277409
V21e 5G +23%
340297
CPU 83258 107237
GPU 51203 88273
Memory 69773 58515
UX 73712 88823
Total score 277409 340297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
V21e 5G +148%
1103
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 444 1103
PCMark 3.0 score 7188 6490
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr -
Watching video 16:51 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
38:07 hr
V21e 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital -
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2021
Release date January 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.

