Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Vivo V23 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Shows 22% longer battery life (126 vs 103 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (729 against 628 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (470K versus 275K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 733 and 372 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|88%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|-
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
V23 5G +97%
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1656
V23 5G +29%
2132
|CPU
|83258
|116402
|GPU
|51203
|136048
|Memory
|69773
|95945
|UX
|73712
|126331
|Total score
|275342
|470691
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|444
|2300
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7250
|8058
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:11 hr
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 +14%
20:52 hr
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 +41%
37:29 hr
26:38 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (27th and 91st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.
