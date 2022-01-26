Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.