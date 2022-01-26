Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (126 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (729 against 628 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (470K versus 275K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 733 and 372 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11 +16%
729 nits
V23 5G
628 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
V23 5G +4%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
372
V23 5G +97%
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1656
V23 5G +29%
2132
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
275342
V23 5G +71%
470691
CPU 83258 116402
GPU 51203 136048
Memory 69773 95945
UX 73712 126331
Total score 275342 470691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
444
V23 5G +418%
2300
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 444 2300
PCMark 3.0 score 7250 8058
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
16:11 hr
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11 +14%
20:52 hr
V23 5G
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11 +41%
37:29 hr
V23 5G
26:38 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (27th and 91st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

