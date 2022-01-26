Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Vivo Y30 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Vivo Y30 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Vivo Y30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 139% higher maximum brightness (999 against 418 nits)

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 130K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

54% higher pixel density (409 vs 266 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.47 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 266 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 +139% 999 nits Vivo Y30 418 nits

Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 +2% 84.5% Vivo Y30 82.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Vivo Y30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +118% 379 Vivo Y30 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 +68% 1516 Vivo Y30 900 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 +94% 252037 Vivo Y30 130035 CPU 73288 47876 GPU 45056 15065 Memory 65307 36430 UX 69270 30771 Total score 252037 130035

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 FunTouch OS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging - No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support No -

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2022 May 2020 Release date January 2022 June 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.