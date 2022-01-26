Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.