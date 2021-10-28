Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 11 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 355K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 11 Lite
840 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84%
Mi 11 Lite +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1718
Mi 11 Lite +5%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +12%
396157
Mi 11 Lite
355277
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr 1:08 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording - Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 March 2021
Release date November 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 163 USD ~ 281 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

