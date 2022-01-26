Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 11 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (798K versus 277K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 171 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 11
733 nits
Mi 11 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84.5%
Mi 11 Pro +8%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1114 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11
373
Mi 11 Pro +201%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1654
Mi 11 Pro +109%
3464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
277238
Mi 11 Pro +188%
798430
CPU 83258 195297
GPU 51203 311982
Memory 69773 139576
UX 73712 157355
Total score 277238 798430
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
443
Mi 11 Pro +1063%
5150
Stability 99% 90%
Graphics test 2 FPS 30 FPS
Graphics score 443 5150
PCMark 3.0 score 7047 12527
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 21.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 07:01 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 11
35:57 hr
Mi 11 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2021
Release date January 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A23
6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish