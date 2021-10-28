Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11
84%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 630
GPU clock - 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +15%
593
Mi 8
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11
1720
Mi 8 +16%
2003
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11
390888
Mi 8 +3%
402049
CPU - 106984
GPU - 157557
Memory - 48249
UX - 88154
Total score 390888 402049
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 11
1230
Mi 8 +16%
1424
Stability - 78%
Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1230 1424
PCMark 3.0 score 8788 8258
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2021 May 2018
Release date November 2021 June 2018
SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

