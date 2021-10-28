Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Xiaomi Mi 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 20 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price Xiaomi Mi 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.8% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 628 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 84% Mi 8 83.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 630 GPU clock - 710 MHz FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 11 +15% 593 Mi 8 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 11 1720 Mi 8 +16% 2003 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 11 390888 Mi 8 +3% 402049 CPU - 106984 GPU - 157557 Memory - 48249 UX - 88154 Total score 390888 402049 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 11 1230 Mi 8 +16% 1424 Stability - 78% Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 1230 1424 PCMark 3.0 score 8788 8258 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:63 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 11:09 hr Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 14:03 hr Talk (3G) Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 22:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 105 Video quality Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 88 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 99

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 n/a Mi 8 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced October 2021 May 2018 Release date November 2021 June 2018 SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.