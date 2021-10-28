Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 11
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 215K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 11
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 46.2 ms
Contrast - 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 11 +2%
84%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +75%
590
Mi 8 Lite
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 11 +17%
1718
Mi 8 Lite
1467
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 11 +84%
396157
Mi 8 Lite
215881
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:63 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording - Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 11
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2021 September 2018
Release date November 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 163 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.

